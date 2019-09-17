Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FMBI. DA Davidson decreased their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,821. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $190.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.