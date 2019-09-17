Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of Brady worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brady by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Brady by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 75,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brady by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. Brady Corp has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $570,185.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $107,356.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,915.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,581 shares of company stock worth $1,741,228 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brady and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

