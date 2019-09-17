Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of Watts Water Technologies worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

NYSE:WTS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,340. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.16. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.17 and a 52 week high of $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.26 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

