PIVX Tops One Day Volume of $258,372.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and $258,372.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017047 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004882 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Binance, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Coinbe, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, Crex24, BiteBTC, Bisq, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

