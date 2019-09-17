Platinum (PLAT) Price Up 39.3% Over Last 24 Hours

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Platinum has traded flat against the dollar. Platinum has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Platinum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00206172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.01228617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093202 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015959 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020636 BTC.

About Platinum

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. Platinum’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Platinum’s official website is bitguild.io.

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Platinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Platinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

