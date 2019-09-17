Playtech PLC (PTEC) to Issue Dividend of €0.06 on October 22nd

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Playtech stock opened at GBX 430.17 ($5.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 404.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 418.93. Playtech has a twelve month low of GBX 352.90 ($4.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 510.40 ($6.67).

PTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target (up from GBX 520 ($6.79)) on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 526.75 ($6.88).

In other news, insider John Jackson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £20,450 ($26,721.55).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

