Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,884,000 after purchasing an additional 209,876 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 733,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pool by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 566,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,405,000 after acquiring an additional 42,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.88, for a total transaction of $467,712.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,379.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,092.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $189.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,002. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.82. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $136.83 and a 52 week high of $204.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.