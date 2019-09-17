Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Shares Sold by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Precision Drilling accounts for about 0.4% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Precision Drilling worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,062,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,492 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 529,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 321,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,757 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.56.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 69,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,231. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. Precision Drilling Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

