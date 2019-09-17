Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) is Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s 6th Largest Position

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Primerica accounts for 7.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.58% of Primerica worth $29,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,426,000 after buying an additional 39,277 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.96. 15,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.38. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $132.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average of $122.01.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $504.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.84 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $357,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $239,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,198.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,550 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup set a $108.00 price objective on Primerica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

