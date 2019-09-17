Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 962 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22,776.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,372,000 after purchasing an additional 879,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after purchasing an additional 858,116 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,168,000 after purchasing an additional 832,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $101,986,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $105,018,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. FBN Securities set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,597 shares of company stock valued at $6,765,952 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348,022. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

