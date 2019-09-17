Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.57% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of FV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

