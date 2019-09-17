Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,051 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

PFF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. 31,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

