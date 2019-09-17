Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $1,647,000. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Paypal by 7.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,369,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 23.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 698,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,168,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

