Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 42,613 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,613 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.55. The stock had a trading volume of 643,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.1558 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

