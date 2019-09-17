Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 684 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,956,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,437,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,556,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,542,017,000 after purchasing an additional 61,029 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,436,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,225.01. The stock had a trading volume of 271,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,194.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,168.81. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market cap of $859.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.76.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

