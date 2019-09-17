Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 68 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $169.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,468. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $171.55.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.5373 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

