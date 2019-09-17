Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 103,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 80,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. 3,777,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,760,906. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

