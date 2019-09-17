Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after buying an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after buying an additional 1,026,362 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Altria Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,913,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,344,000 after purchasing an additional 935,757 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,216,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,193,000 after purchasing an additional 926,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,907,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

