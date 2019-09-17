Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Intel by 806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $357,766,000 after buying an additional 6,648,828 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after buying an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4,885.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,860,000 after buying an additional 2,497,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after buying an additional 1,952,840 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Intel stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,341,052. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $117,571.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.