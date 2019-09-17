Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 10,481 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 738,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 727,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 252,670 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $82.50. 343,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,404,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92. The company has a market cap of $211.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.