Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,320. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $45.59 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

