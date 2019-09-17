PRIZM Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004122 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $22.16 million and approximately $130,167.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,263.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.04 or 0.03159211 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001549 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.12 or 0.00753882 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007552 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 99,590,293 coins and its circulating supply is 52,502,900 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

