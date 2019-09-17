Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 25.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.9% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $131.09. The stock had a trading volume of 66,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,685. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $143.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

