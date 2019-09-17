Profund Advisors LLC Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

NYSE FIS traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $133.99. The company had a trading volume of 83,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average is $121.90.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $13,442,746.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,066,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,168 shares in the company, valued at $26,744,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,086,527. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $149.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.95.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.