Profund Advisors LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 81,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:FR traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $39.48. 7,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.