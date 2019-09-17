Profund Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 42.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,832,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,848,000 after buying an additional 541,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,276,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,612,000 after buying an additional 123,051 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $85.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

In other Omnicom Group news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

