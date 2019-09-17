Profund Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,886,000 after buying an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,168,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,778,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. 10,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,549. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.84% and a negative net margin of 527.49%. The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $75,399.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $218,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,614,258.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

