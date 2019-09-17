Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,299 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,991,000 after acquiring an additional 620,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,962,000 after acquiring an additional 410,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 265,811 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,426,000 after acquiring an additional 234,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,406,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,205,000 after acquiring an additional 230,386 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.05 and a 200 day moving average of $194.93. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $222.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,231,097.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $9,516,105. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.09.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

