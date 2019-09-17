Profund Advisors LLC Sells 13,197 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,591,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,239 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,096,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,595,000 after buying an additional 3,346,999 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 8,497,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,428,000 after buying an additional 1,956,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,271,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 1,526,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,051,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after buying an additional 1,245,721 shares during the last quarter. 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. 100,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,129,995. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $7.32.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

CX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Santander cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

