Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 21,657 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.01. 1,655,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92.

