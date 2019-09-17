Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 3,517 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 36,563.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after acquiring an additional 784,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,330,112,000 after buying an additional 605,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,419,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 710,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $261,150,000 after purchasing an additional 394,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,942,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,945. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.88 and its 200-day moving average is $344.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.38.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $19,352,245.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $52,621,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

