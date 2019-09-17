Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $901,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,677,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,264,000 after buying an additional 1,253,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,269,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,297,000 after acquiring an additional 616,591 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,843,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,684,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 588,066 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,115,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $553,606,000 after buying an additional 889,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,234 shares of company stock worth $4,782,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 745,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,335,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $212.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

