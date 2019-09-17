Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $616,000 in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,395,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after acquiring an additional 500,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,810,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 346,748 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP increased its position in Waitr by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 1,995,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 589,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares during the period. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WTRH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waitr in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.68 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on Waitr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

In other Waitr news, President Joseph Stough acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,094,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,050. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

WTRH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,784. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $129.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. Waitr Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

