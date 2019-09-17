Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $743,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. FBN Securities set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,597 shares of company stock valued at $6,765,952. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

