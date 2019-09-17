Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,640 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,685,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,972,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $719,849,000 after purchasing an additional 137,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $776,545,000 after purchasing an additional 97,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $583,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,464 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.72.

COST stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,561. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.81 and its 200-day moving average is $258.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,035 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

