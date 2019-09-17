Proteo (OTCMKTS:PTEO) Shares Down 66.7%

Proteo Inc (OTCMKTS:PTEO)’s share price dropped 66.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 73,003 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 18,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Proteo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTEO)

Proteo, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, intends to develop, promote, and market pharmaceuticals and other biotech products in the United States. The company focuses on the development of anti-inflammatory treatments for rare diseases. Its proprietary product includes Elafin, a human protein that naturally occurs in human skin, lungs, and mammary glands.

