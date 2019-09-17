Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 163.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 68.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 75,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,864. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon acquired 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

