Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 500,455 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 592,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 79,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 30.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. 11,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,129. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.562 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

