Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 613.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $422.25. 1,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,035. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $260.03 and a 1-year high of $441.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.41.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.25.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.87, for a total value of $173,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $1,880,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,812 shares of company stock valued at $20,005,507 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

