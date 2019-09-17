Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $2.36 Million in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

TDOC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.20. 7,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.58.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $570,268.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,117.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,046 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,011. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

