Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,019 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,019 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 130.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

NYSE NUS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 147,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,111. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

