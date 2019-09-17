Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 37,783 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,783 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.46. 4,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. Resideo Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.