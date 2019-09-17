Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,864 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of Hostess Brands worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $6,375,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $13,474,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

