Pulse Electronics (OTCMKTS:PULS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.09

Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.09 and traded as high as $50.12. Pulse Electronics shares last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 12,959 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pulse Electronics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,168,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 473,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $60,367,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pulse Electronics by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pulse Electronics by 81.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 74,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Pulse Electronics by 276.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 147,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 108,056 shares during the last quarter.

About Pulse Electronics (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

