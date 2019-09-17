Pure Nickel (CVE:NIC) Trading 27.3% Higher

Pure Nickel Inc. (CVE:NIC)’s share price traded up 27.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 120,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 226,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $4.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

About Pure Nickel (CVE:NIC)

Pure Nickel Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group elements, copper, gold, and silver deposits, as well as other base and precious metals. It holds interests in the William Lake property with 55 claims covering approximately 10,566 hectares located in central Manitoba; the Manibridge property with 2 claims covering approximately 274 hectares located in Manitoba; and the Fond du Lac property comprising 4 contiguous claims covering approximately 19,713 hectares located in Saskatchewan.

