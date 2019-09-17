PutinCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $194,009.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00032792 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003202 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00141031 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,161.74 or 0.99160405 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000570 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 822,592,026 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Crex24, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

