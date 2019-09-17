Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 245,825 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,090,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,825 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.1% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.24% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $510,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,312,000 after acquiring an additional 705,176 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,360 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 221,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.49. 337,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,404,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a market cap of $211.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Leerink Swann began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Svb Leerink began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

