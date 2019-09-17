Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794,326 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 335,848 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.60% of Exelon worth $277,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $578,058,000 after buying an additional 994,381 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Exelon by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 878,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,020,000 after buying an additional 625,681 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Exelon by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,299 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Exelon by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,948 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 target price on Exelon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 156,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

