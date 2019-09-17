Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,983 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 0.9% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $393,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,243,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,908,000 after acquiring an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,238,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,751,000 after acquiring an additional 381,226 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,889,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,937,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,980,000 after acquiring an additional 167,729 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $423.23. The company had a trading volume of 246,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,566. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $272.91 and a 52 week high of $431.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. ValuEngine lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.