Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.10 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 82,704 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Amazon.com worth $1,097,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,969,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price target (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.84.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN traded up $8.99 on Tuesday, reaching $1,816.83. 808,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,949. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,809.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,839.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.84 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

